Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,314. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

