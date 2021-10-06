i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

IIIV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.53. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.06 million, a P/E ratio of -72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

