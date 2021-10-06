Quark Price Tops $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,111,004 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

