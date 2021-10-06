Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.30 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 298 ($3.89). 76,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.88. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £207.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.68.
Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile
