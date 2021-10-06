Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.30 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 298 ($3.89). 76,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.88. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £207.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.68.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

