Reviewing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.98 -$26.48 million $0.23 92.43

Missfresh has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Missfresh and Petco Health and Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

Missfresh currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 265.31%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Missfresh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

