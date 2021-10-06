Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,770 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 134.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,497. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.