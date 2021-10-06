DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.