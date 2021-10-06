Keybank National Association OH Sells 109 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

