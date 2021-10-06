Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,689. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

