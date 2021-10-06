Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.48. 18,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

