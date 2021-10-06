Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $631,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,811,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.