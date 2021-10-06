Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,887 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 387,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

