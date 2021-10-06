Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

