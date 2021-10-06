Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Cloudflare stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,289. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $64,481,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

