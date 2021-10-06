Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

