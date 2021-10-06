Keybank National Association OH Purchases 520 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,956. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.67.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

