The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The Andersons stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

