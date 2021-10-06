Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.33.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $165.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,984. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.