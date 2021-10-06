BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

