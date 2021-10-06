Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $60,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 4,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,660. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,119 shares of company stock worth $3,715,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

