Barclays Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $182.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.38.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

