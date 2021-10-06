Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.10. 5,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

