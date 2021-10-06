Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Increasing throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil and higher pipeline volumes have been aiding the partnership. However, rising expenses associated with operating and maintenance have been hurting the partnership’s bottom-line. Significant exposure to debt capital is reflecting the midstream player’s weak financials. Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants have been affecting upstream business. This in turn will hurt demand for midstream energy assets.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

