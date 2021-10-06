West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE WFG traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,113. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

