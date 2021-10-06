Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.14. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.450 EPS.
Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.19. 40,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
