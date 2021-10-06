Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.14. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.19. 40,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.08.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.