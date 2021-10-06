Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

