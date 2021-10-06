Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $64,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

