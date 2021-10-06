Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.65% of Hillenbrand worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,179. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

