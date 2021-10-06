Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 183,338 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 3.34% of NetScout Systems worth $70,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 2,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,767. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.