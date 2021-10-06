IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,770 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of IAA worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.