Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Abcam worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Abcam by 171,447.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abcam by 529.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Abcam by 334.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,953. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 114.56. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

