Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.54. 81,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,494. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.