Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

