Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 315.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,910. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

