Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes continue to attract investors and are expected to aid its financials. As the economy stabilizes, the rising assets under management (AUM) balance will likely support the top line. Given the decent liquidity position, the company will likely be able to meet the debt obligations if the economic conditions worsen. However, escalating expenses due to technological and operational investments might keep the bottom line under pressure. Its unsustainable capital deployment activities and a volatile trend in net outflows over the past several years are also concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

