The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

