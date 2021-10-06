The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.
About The LGL Group
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
