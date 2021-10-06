Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 48.0%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,593.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSUSF remained flat at $$128.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $115.47 and a 52 week high of $148.50.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

