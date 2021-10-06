MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) Insider Evan Hayes Purchases 295,000 Shares

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) insider Evan Hayes acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,700.00 ($12,642.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About MGC Pharmaceuticals
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.