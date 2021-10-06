Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 86 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 86 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.06, for a total value of $24,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.78. 17,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,283. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.50 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

