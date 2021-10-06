Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MLVF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

