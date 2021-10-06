TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Financial Survey

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.84 billion 2.59 $1.63 billion $3.15 18.78 TIM $3.35 billion 1.51 $357.68 million $0.75 13.93

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swisscom and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 5 1 0 1.70 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Swisscom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 16.36% 19.20% 7.56% TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Swisscom pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TIM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Swisscom beats TIM on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure. The Fastweb segment involves video-on-demand, voice, data, broadband, and television services for residential and corporate customers. The Other Operating segment comprises digital business and participations. The Group Headquarters segment consists non-allocated costs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

