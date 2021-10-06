Head-To-Head Review: FREYR Battery (FREY) vs. Its Peers

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FREYR Battery to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.07% 1.92% -1.55%

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -15.62 FREYR Battery Competitors $662.26 million $10.17 million 3.27

FREYR Battery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FREYR Battery and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 68 503 736 13 2.53

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.33%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.42%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s competitors have a beta of -0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery competitors beat FREYR Battery on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

