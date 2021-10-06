The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,685. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

