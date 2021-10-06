The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of UDR worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,316. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

