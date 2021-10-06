QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 15,105 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $262,373.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 4,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,920. The company has a market cap of $933.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

