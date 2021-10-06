Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) vs. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Head-To-Head Survey

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Infobird alerts:

This table compares Infobird and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A National Instruments 1.61% 10.73% 7.15%

0.7% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infobird and National Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $14.53 million 3.75 $4.00 million N/A N/A National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.07 $143.66 million $0.80 49.24

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infobird and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A National Instruments 1 0 2 0 2.33

National Instruments has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

National Instruments beats Infobird on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.