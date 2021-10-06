Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Envista worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,020,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,651 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVST traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 14,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

