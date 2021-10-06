The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.60 and a 200-day moving average of $321.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

