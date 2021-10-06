Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $55,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $106,814,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 233,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

