Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 120.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNS. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,408. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

